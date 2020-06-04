Top software testing skills that are high on demand

2. Artificial Intelligence Specialist – They work on getting machines to learn. This means machines don’t just retain information and automate processes, but actually perceive the environment and take autonomous action to achieve goals. The skills needed for this role include Machine Learning, Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Python and NLP. The cities where these jobs are – Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. (Image: Reuters)

Software testing is not what it was decade ago. In the last few years, it has transformed and has become part of boardroom conversations thanks to shift in new age technologies.

Srikanth Chakkilam, Chief Executive Officer, Cigniti Technologies, a specialised testing firm, told Moneycontrol that with the shift to new age testing areas there is a need for reskilling in this space as people will have to code and have knowledge of scripting language such as Python.

Specialised testing includes automation, cybersecurity, cloud migration and blockchain. According to a NelsonHall, overall software testing market and specialised testing services would touch $48 billion and $30 billion by 2023, a growth of 5.6 percent per annum.

This a method of software testing that is used to automate repetitive and other testing tasks that are difficult to perform manually. This is done by using automation scripts or using automation tools.

It is one of the fastest growing markets and at the back of COVID-19, this is likely to grow further as companies look to cut cost. According to a report by Markets and Markets, automation testing market is estimated to touch $28.8 billion by 2024, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 percent. The market size currently is about $12.6 billion.

According to Payscale, an automation engineer with up to four years of experience can earn about Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Given the pace at which companies are adopting cloud, cloud migration testing could gain traction. This test is done to ensure that after migrating to cloud, there is no loss of data and all aspects of the application, both functional and non-functional, are intact. According to an Infosys blog, such testing is necessary to confirm that the performance of the website is unaffected or improves when compared to its earlier performance in the physical infrastructure.

An individual needs to have knowledge about cloud computing and tools such as SOASTA CloudTest. An average salary of cloud engineers is Rs 7,51,756 per annum.

remote working gaining traction, incidents of cyber threats have increased. Recently, Cognizant was attacked by a ransomware and said it could lose $50-70 million due to the attack.

Hence, cyber security testing is necessary to measure the effectiveness of a firm's cyber security strategy against an attack. It is also important to understand the vulnerabilities and guard against sophisticated attacks. For that penetration testing or ethical hacking is important.

An early stage penetration tester can earn close to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Those with over five years experience may earn as much as Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Blockchain in simple terms stores transactional data. One could imagine it as a chain of blocks with data, linked together using cryptography to make it secure.According to Cigniti Technologies’, there are five popular tools for testing different aspects such as performance and user interface. These include Ethereum tester, BitcoinJ, Populus, Truffle and Embark.