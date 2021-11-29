Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on crypto, Metaverse and more

Expert Take

Cryptocurrency Bill heads to the Parliament: Three experts weigh in on how gains would be taxed



Cryptocurrency regulations are all set to be passed in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament. But those who traded in them and made profits face an important question: how will the gains be taxed? Crypto investments in India have increased to over $10 billion in November 2021, from $0.9 billion in April 2020, according to Credit Rating for Exchanges Blockchains and Coin Offerings (CREBACO). At present, there are no explicit provisions dealing with the taxation of cryptocurrencies under the income-tax act, 1961. Three tax experts present their viewpoints on how to tax gains made from trading or investing in cryptocurrencies. Read more here