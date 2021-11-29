MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on November 29: Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum rise while Tether falls

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $111.08 billion, increasing by 6.42 percent. While DeFi ($17.05 billion) accounted for 15.35 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($87.25 billion) made for 78.55 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

The global crypto market capitalisation surged 5.58 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.58 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,563.20 saw a rise in its market dominance by about 0.23 percent over the last day to stand at 42.20 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $111.08 billion, increasing by 6.42 percent. While DeFi ($17.05 billion) accounted for 15.35 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($87.25 billion) made for 78.55 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin rose by 6.18 percent, in addition to Ethereum ($4,333), which surged by 7.45 percent. Binance Coin ($614.04) also rose by around 4.42 percent. Additionally, Solana ($202.03), Cardano ($1.61), Avalanche ($112.84) and Polkadot ($36.54) also rose by 7.83 percent, 6.66 percent, 4.69 percent, and 7.08 percent respectively. Memecoins SHIB and DOGE also surged around 5.47 percent and 3.44 percent respectively to trade below $0.

As India deliberates on implementing crypto regulations amidst the winter session of the parliament, Singapore-based virtual currency exchange Coinstore has launched its web and app platforms in India, along with planning branches in Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai.

While various media outlets have reported that the legislation effectively plans to bar all private cryptocurrencies, India will have to also align with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines that were issued last month with regards virtual assets (cryptocurrencies) and virtual asset providers (cryptocurrency exchanges), in a bid to build a coordinated effort towards countering money laundering and terrorism. The countries will be evaluated on the revised metrics, incorporating their performance in this space as well.

Close

Related stories

As of 7:45 am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin43,31,125+2.78
Ethereum3,26,000+5.24
Cardano120+4.08
Tether75.34 -2.6
Solana15,155+4.16
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 29, 2021 08:00 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.