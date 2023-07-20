English
    Today in AI: Meta open-sources Llama 2, Zuckerberg-Nadella AI deal, and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    AI

    Today in AI

    . Microsoft's Satya Nadella with Meta's Mark Zuckerberg

    Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella seal the AI deal with an Instagram pic


    Meta's Mark Zuckerberg posed with Satya Nadella for an Instagram picture while announcing Meta's partnership with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model.


    • The Meta CEO said the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology, known as Llama 2, will be free for research and commercial use.

    • Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, but its partnership with Meta indicates that it is broadening its AI bets beyond the ChatGPT-creator.

    Click for the full story

    . Meta's Llama 2

    Meta open-sources Llama 2, but with strings attached

    Related stories


    The intense AI wars in the tech industry this year have seen giants catch up to and compete with existing large language models.


    • Meta aims to level the playing field and invites developers and businesses to build commercial products on top of its Llama 2 model, in an attempt to play catch up and compete with existing players.

    • However, a closer examination of its community license agreement reveals a different story.

    Click here for the full details.

    Infosys Infosys

    Infosys co signs AI, automation deal with strategic client

    Infosys share price gained 2 percent at Rs 1,445.35 at 9.20 am after the company said that it had signed a multi-year agreement with one of its strategic clients to provide AI and automation-related services.

    Click here for the full story

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta #Microsoft #Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella #today in AI
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 07:55 am

