Today in AI: Meta open-sources Llama 2, Zuckerberg-Nadella AI deal, and more

Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella seal the AI deal with an Instagram pic
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg posed with Satya Nadella for an Instagram picture while announcing Meta's partnership with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model.
Meta open-sources Llama 2, but with strings attached
The intense AI wars in the tech industry this year have seen giants catch up to and compete with existing large language models.
Infosys co signs AI, automation deal with strategic client
Infosys share price gained 2 percent at Rs 1,445.35 at 9.20 am after the company said that it had signed a multi-year agreement with one of its strategic clients to provide AI and automation-related services.
