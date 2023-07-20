Today in AI: Meta open-sources Llama 2, Zuckerberg-Nadella AI deal, and more

Today in AI

Microsoft's Satya Nadella with Meta's Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella seal the AI deal with an Instagram pic

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg posed with Satya Nadella for an Instagram picture while announcing Meta's partnership with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model.





The Meta CEO said the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology, known as Llama 2, will be free for research and commercial use.



Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, but its partnership with Meta indicates that it is broadening its AI bets beyond the ChatGPT-creator.



Meta's Llama 2

Meta open-sources Llama 2, but with strings attached

The intense AI wars in the tech industry this year have seen giants catch up to and compete with existing large language models.





Meta aims to level the playing field and invites developers and businesses to build commercial products on top of its Llama 2 model, in an attempt to play catch up and compete with existing players.



However, a closer examination of its community license agreement reveals a different story.



Infosys

Infosys co signs AI, automation deal with strategic client

Infosys share price gained 2 percent at Rs 1,445.35 at 9.20 am after the company said that it had signed a multi-year agreement with one of its strategic clients to provide AI and automation-related services.

Click here for the full story