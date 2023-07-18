Infosys up 2%; co signs AI, automation deal with strategic client

The company will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 on July 20, 2023

Infosys share price gained 2 percent at Rs 1,445.35 at 9.20 am after the company said that it had signed a multi-year agreement with one of its strategic clients to provide AI and automation-related services.

“Infosys has entered into framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development, modernization and maintenance services. The total client target spend over 5 years is estimated at USD 2 billion,” Infosys said.

The company will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 on July 20, 2023 around 3.45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

In May, the company bagged a deal from energy company BP to be their primary partner for end-to-end application services.

In another deal, the company had signed a strategic collaboration on June 26 with Danske Bank, a leading Nordic Bank, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale.

On June 27, company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skillsoft to revamp education and learning for students from class 6 to lifelong learners in India.

Infosys will provide learners, free of cost, access to a rich repository of Skillsoft learning content designed to build technology, leadership and business, and behavioral skills through Infosys Springboard.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,672.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,215.45 on 01 December, 2022 and 25 April, 2023, respectively.

Currently, the stock is trading 13.58 percent below its 52-week high and 18.91 percent above its 52-week low.