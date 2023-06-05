Tesla-themed hacks target YouTube accounts of Indian personalities

Hacked

Not just journalist Barkha Dutt, verified YouTube accounts belonging to well known Indian personalities have been a victim of recent hack where the accounts are taken over to host Tesla-related content and perpetrate crypto-related scams.

Apart from Barkha Dutt's Mojo Story account, which seemingly has been restored as of 5 pm on June 5, accounts of comedian Tanmay Bhat and Aishwarya Mohanraj were also compromised in this attack.

Original videos hosted on these accounts have been deleted. However, in the case of the Mojo Story account, the deleted videos have now been restored.

As of June 5 evening, these two accounts, Bhat and Mohanraj's, were still hosting Elon Musk and Tesla related content and livestreams. The comment section of these livestreams have instructions on crypto related investments, possibly scams.

Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj's Youtube account as of June 05 evening

Moneycontrol has reached out to Google with specific queries in this regard and the post will be updated when a response is received.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk or Tesla themed hacks had targeted Indian entities. Last year, verified Twitter account of the Ministry of Rural Development was compromised by scammers pretending to be Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The scammers took over the account, changed the name of the account from the Ministry of Rural Development to Elon Musk.

In 2021, the US' Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned against crypto-related scams that were being pushed in the name of well known celebrities.

"...Others pretend to be celebrities — like a would-be Elon Musk — doing giveaways with claims of multiplying any cryptocurrency you send. Scammers also use online dating sites to sweet-talk people into bogus crypto investments in the name of love," an advisory by FTC read.

According to the Verge, similar hacks also affected social media accounts of US President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and others.