MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tesla sues engineer, says he stole secrets days after joining the company: Report

Alex Khatilov was fired after the incident and his two-week stint at Tesla ended on January 6.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Tesla has initiated a lawsuit against a software engineer, claiming he stole trade secrets just days after joining the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer.

Alex Khatilov stole over 6,000 scripts, or files of code, that automate a number of business functions, Bloomberg reported, citing a complaint filed by Tesla. Khatilov transferred the confidential files to his personal Dropbox cloud storage account, the report said.

Khatilov was fired after the incident and his two-week stint at the automaker ended January 6.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on January 22 issued a restraining order, asking Khatilov to immediately preserve and return all the files and appear before her remotely on February 4.

Tesla alleges that Khatilov lied about the theft and attempted to delete evidence, Bloomberg reported. However, Khatilov claims he showed the company the information in his Dropbox account and deleted it at their request.

Close

Related stories

"The scripts are extremely valuable to Tesla, and they would be to a competitor," the company was quoted as saying by the news service.

"Access to these scripts would enable engineers at other companies to reverse engineer Tesla’s processes to create a similar system in a fraction of the time and with a fraction of the expense," the company said.

Khatilov said when he joined Tesla on December 28, he received a document that had information for new employees, which he transferred to his Dropbox account so that he could access it on his personal computer.

"Nobody told me using Dropbox is prohibited," Khatilov was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

"I don't know why they claim it's sensitive information, I didn't have access to any sensitive information," he added.

Khatilov said he had not shared the files with anyone or sent them anywhere.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Tesla
first published: Jan 23, 2021 11:27 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.