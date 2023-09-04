Technological advancements should be inclusive and accessible to all: Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah also released a brochure for the Bengaluru Tech Summit and interacted with industrialists and CEOs from leading IT, Semiconductor & Electronics, and Biotech organisations.

Ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit scheduled from November 29 to December 1, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted a breakfast meeting with CEOs of tech companies on September 4.

Speaking at an interactive session during the curtain-raiser of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said:, "Technology has the power to enhance the quality of life, bridge gaps, and drive sustainable development. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these technological advancements are inclusive and accessible to all."

"Karnataka has long been at the forefront of technological advancement in India. It's a place where groundbreaking ideas turn into reality, startups are born, and global tech giants choose to establish their presence. We are indeed the torchbearers of the nation's digital future," he added.

The CM further emphasised that the Bengaluru Tech Summit stands as a testament to their commitment to innovation, technology, and progress.

Siddaramaiah also released a brochure for the Bengaluru Tech Summit and interacted with industrialists and CEOs from leading IT, Semiconductor & Electronics, and Biotech organisations.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, IT sector vision group president and Co-founder of Infosys, Kris Gopalakrishnan, BT sector vision group president, and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, among others, were also present.

Siddaramaiah stated that Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley and IT capital of India, has networks with all the major markets, which will aid the manufacturing sector in accessing markets and service sectors in reaching potential clients.

"Bengaluru is already number one in IT and BT exports and has the potential to be number one globally, and the government is committed to achieving this goal" he said.

Siddaramaiah also noted that Karnataka's IT industry is at a crossroads, with emerging technologies like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Quantum computing redefining the landscape.

Siddaramaiah said, "The government is already working towards establishing Centers of Excellence in various domains for all the concerned stakeholders to collaborate. We are also working towards setting up a skill council, which will be a collaboration with all the concerned stakeholders, and this will be a game-changer, bridging the industry-academia gap. We are committed to leveraging our strengths to address global challenges like climate change, global warming, and cyber security."

He stressed that startups and young companies are the lifeblood of innovation, and the government will provide them with the support and resources they need to thrive. He added, "Karnataka aspires to set the national agenda for technological leadership, driving innovation, and fostering an inclusive and sustainable IT ecosystem."

Stating that the government is open to suggestions and discussions with the industries to create a favorable environment, the CM said that there is no better destination than Karnataka in the country.

He also highlighted that emerging urban centers and regions within the state including Mangaluru offer promising landscapes for growth and development.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge announced the dates for the next two editions of the Bengaluru Tech Summit: November 19-21 in both 2024 and 2025.

He said that these early announcements will encourage international tech organisations to plan their participation well in advance.