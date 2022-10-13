English
    Tech Mahindra Q2 PAT seen up 10.2% QoQ to Rs. 1,246.5 cr: KR Choksey

    October 13, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Tech Mahindra to report net profit at Rs. 1,246.5 crore up 10.2% quarter-on-quarter (down 6.9% year-on-year).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 20.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 13,144.7 crore, according to KR Choksey.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.2 percent Q-o-Q (down 11.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,461.8 crore.


    KRChoksey_IT

    first published: Oct 13, 2022 12:05 pm
