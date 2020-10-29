TCS to divide cloud services into 5 strategic units

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is streamlining its Cloud services business into five strategic units – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google, TCS’ own private cloud arm, and a cloud consulting arm, to push “exponential growth.”

“The Cloud practice has now assumed higher revenue priority and TCS is looking to generate significant growth,” Krishnan Ramanujam, president of business and technology services at TCS told The Economic Times. He added that each unit’s vice president will be responsible for their revenue performance.

According to Ramanujam the goal is to achieve scale and exponential growth in each platform.

“Four individual business units (AWS, Azure, Google and TCS’ own) will have their own shadow P&L. The consulting offering, which is about cloud strategy and transformation, will look at cross-functional and hybrid cloud business opportunities where TCS will apply contextual knowledge to build products and services for clients,” he added.

In April 2019, TCS joined hands with Google to build industry-specific cloud solutions. These solutions will help organisations accelerate their digital transformation and leverage data-driven insights that power superior customer experiences, a statement said.

Further in November 2019, TCS launched its Microsoft Business Unit to help enterprises leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

"The new unit will leverage TCS' deep domain knowledge across industries and global talent pool of nearly 50,000 engineers trained on Microsoft technologies, to help customers leverage the power of AI, automation and cloud to enhance customer experience, re-imagine employee empowerment, optimize operations and spur innovation," a statement said.