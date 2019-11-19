App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS launches Microsoft Business Unit to help enterprises leverage AI, ML

"The new unit will leverage TCS' deep domain knowledge across industries and global talent pool of nearly 50,000 engineers trained on Microsoft technologies, to help customers leverage the power of AI, automation and cloud to enhance customer experience, re-imagine employee empowerment, optimize operations and spur innovation," a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it is setting up a new Microsoft Business Unit (MBU) that will help enterprises to better leverage technologies like artificial intelligence, automation and cloud.

"The new unit will leverage TCS' deep domain knowledge across industries and global talent pool of nearly 50,000 engineers trained on Microsoft technologies, to help customers leverage the power of AI, automation and cloud to enhance customer experience, re-imagine employee empowerment, optimize operations and spur innovation," a statement said.

The MBU will be led by Siva Ganesan, who has been with TCS for over 29 years and held various global leadership roles, it added.

Close
"Entire industries are transforming, and today every company is becoming a software company. Through this expanded partnership with TCS, we are significantly increasing our ability to enable our customers to take advantage of the opportunities to transform and accelerate into the digital era," Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Global Sales, Marketing & Operations at Microsoft Corp, said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Business #Companies #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.