172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tax-exempt-uae-sovereign-fund-first-to-get-100-i-t-exemption-for-india-investments-6059381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax exempt: UAE sovereign fund first to get 100% I-T exemption on India investments

Notification process for Abu Dhabi SWF was completed “in record time” to expedite foreign investment in India's priority areas during the pandemic, a source said

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) – MIC Redwood 1 RSC has become the first foreign SWF to be notified and granted 100 percent tax exemption for long-term investments to be made in specified priority sectors in India, the Finance Ministry said on November 3.

As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notification on November 2, the SWF has gained 100 percent exemption from income tax (I-T) on income from interest, dividend and long-term capital gains as per the Finance Act, 2020, ANI reported.

A statement from the board said the exemption facility has been “well received by global SWFs and pension funds… and a large number have shown interest in making an investment in India's infrastructure sector.”

Close

A senior official told the agency that notification process for Abu Dhabi SWF was completed “in record time” to expedite foreign investment in India's priority areas during the pandemic.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As per the official, the SWF sought the tax exemption on September 18 as per CBDT guidelines and deliberations on the same were held through video conferences and emails. Final replies from MIC Redwood 1 RSC for the process were sent on October 20.

“After that, the process of notification including consultation with Ministry of Law and Justice for legal vetting of the notification etc. has been completed in less than two weeks,” he stated.

The Centre had on July 6 issued a notification broadening the scope of the tax exemption to be granted to SWFs and notified foreign pension funds (under prescribed conditions) for investment in priority sectors through the Finance Act, besides creating sub-sectors of Harmonised Master List of the infrastructure eligible for this income tax exemption.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund #Business #CBDT #India #tax exemption

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.