Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel asks LGBTQ+ employees to declare partners, avail HR benefits

With its vision to provide equal opportunity to the employees, it has been an endeavour of the company to create an enabling workforce for all diverse groups, respecting and embracing the differences in the individuals, the steel maker said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Steel on Monday said it has introduced a new human resource policy that enables its employees from the LGBTQ+ community to declare their partners and avail all HR benefits permissible under the law.

With its vision to provide equal opportunity to the employees, it has been an endeavour of the company to create an enabling workforce for all diverse groups, respecting and embracing the differences in the individuals, the steel maker said in a statement.

"Partners mean people of same-sex living like a married couple," it said.

Close

LGBTQ+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and related communities.

Under the expanded diversity and inclusion (D&I) policy, Tata Steel employees and their partners will be able to avail a host of benefits including health check-up, medical facilities, adoption leave, new-born parent and child care leave, and inclusion in employee assistance programme (EAP).

Employees will also get financial assistance for gender reassignment surgery and 30 days special leave for the same, the steel maker said.

They will also be eligible for Tata Executive Holiday Plan (TEHP), honeymoon package and domestic travel coverage for new employees, it said.

"The company's vision is to be a world-class equal opportunity employer where everyone is respected and every voice is heard. It is a constant endeavour of the company to create an enabling workplace for all diverse groups, respecting and embracing the differences in the individuals," the statement said.

Besides, this policy entitles them to be equally eligible for participating in any event including an official gathering or an offshore corporate event, where earlier "only spouses of opposite gender were included", the company added.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #LGBTQ #Tata Steel

