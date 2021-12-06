Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Image: Shutterstock

Tata Power and IIT Madras have inked pact to collaborate on R&D, consultancy, advocacy, training and technology solutions.

According to a statement, the two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate this collaboration.

As a part of the MoU, Tata Power and IIT Madras will aim to pursue advanced research in areas of future technology.

The agreement also includes campus recruitment opportunities to postgraduate students of IIT Madras.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, Together, we will collaborate in areas of advanced technology, innovation and knowledge for sustainable changes.

We are looking forward to work with some of the most talented and brilliant minds in the country.

In the last few years, Tata Power has fostered a culture of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship within the organisation for its employees to design, develop and deliver unique energy products, services and solutions, it said.

Till date, Tata Power through its collaboration, innovation and R&D division has partnered with more than 100 national and international technology and institutions to develop low cost, scalable solutions in the clean energy space.

A few objectives agreed upon by Tata Power and IIT-M as a part of the tie-up are collaborative research projects including research-based and consulting projects supported by the Center for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR), IIT Madras.

Campus Recruitment will also be covered under the MoU and will involve recruitment of IIT Madras graduates for full time employment or as interns by Tata Power subject to company’s organisational needs.

This activity will be facilitated by the Placement Office, IIT Madras.

Tata Power and IIT Madras may enter into modalities governing each of them with regard to research interaction visits and/or sabbaticals if any and through virtual means and /or invite each other to respective research laboratories for detailed discussions.

In addition to this, Tata Power employees and IIT faculty can also participate on each other’s committees and boards.

Under this initiative, employees of Tata Power can enroll for various degree programs such as M.Tech., M.S. and Ph.D. offered by IITM after securing admission through due process into the desired programs.

IITM and Tata Power personnel can also jointly or individually offer short term training programs.