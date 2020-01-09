Tata Motors to commence roll-out of BS-VI compliant products this month

Tata Motors on January 9 said it will start roll-out of over 100 BS-VI compliant models, including passenger vehicles, this month. The auto major also plans to have four global unveils and display 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicle at the upcoming Auto Expo.

"From January 2020 onwards, we will be introducing over 100 lead models with over 1,000 variants," Tata Motors President and Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar said in a statement.

These will cover options of powertrain combinations, body styles, chassis configurations plus technologies imbibing connected, electric, shared and safety, he added.

"Significant front loading of activities, use of digital product development tools and early involvement of globally reputed technology & supplier partners has helped us to accelerate the portfolio migration," Petkar said.

The company has designed and engineered its products keeping in mind the duty cycles and growing aspirations, he added.

Commenting on the company's plans for the Auto Expo next month, Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said the event would bring alive its future focus on CESS, which is -- connected, electric, shared and safe.

"The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market," he added.