Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Group refutes Rs 13,823cr AGR demand, says Rs 2,197cr paid: Report

Tata executives have conveyed that they “do not have to pay anything more towards AGR". They added the calculations were confirmed via an internal assessment, which was further verified by an independent consultant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tata Group logo (Image: Reuters)
The Tata Group have categorically denied it owes Rs 13,823 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR), adding that it already cleared Rs 2,197 crore as per self-assessed calculations, The Times of India reported.

Tata executives have conveyed that they “do not have to pay anything more towards AGR based on self-assessed calculations,” sources told the paper. They added that the calculations were confirmed via an internal assessment, which was further verified by an independent consultant.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A Tata spokesperson said: “Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) have made a payment of Rs 2,197 crore to DoT towards licence fees and spectrum usage charges. The companies have also submitted to the telecom department the details of calculations in support of the payment.” This was done as per the Supreme Court judgement and in accordance with communications from DoT, the spokesperson added.

As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the company owes Rs 13,823 crore in AGR fees. With the company refusing to budge, a notice justifying the fee may soon be issued. An official told the paper that they would “seek an explanation from the Tata companies in the next one or two days.”

If the matter escalates, Bharti Airtel, which acquired Tata’s telecom business, may face some heat. A source told the paper the department will seek payment from the new owner (Airtel) – as per rules.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:03 am

tags #AGR #Business #Companies #DoT #Tata #Tata Teleservices

