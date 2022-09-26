English
    Tamil Nadu cabinet passes ordinance banning online games with stakes

    Tamil Nadu government had earlier filed a petition challenging the Madras High Court's judgement that had struck down the state's ban on online gambling in August 2021.

    Vikas SN
    September 26, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Tamil Nadu cabinet headed by chief minister MK Stalin on September 26 approved an ordinance to ban online games with stakes in the state, dealing yet another blow to the nascent but fast-growing sector.

    The ordinance will be put into effect after the approval of the governor, a government statement said.

    This move comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition challenging the Madras High Court's judgement that had struck down a similar ban on online gambling by the previous state government in August 2021.

    On September 9, the Supreme Court had issued notice to all respondents of the petition, giving them four weeks to file their replies, with the case expected to be listed after 10 weeks.
    Vikas SN
    Tags: #online games #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 06:57 pm
