Syska forms partnership to manufacture camera module, to invest Rs 200 cr

Syska group had formed a partnership with two foreign companies to set up the country's first camera module factory by investing around Rs 200 crore at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, a top company official said.

The company has formed a joint venture with Singapore-based Biometronics and Taiwan's optical system solution provider Suyin Optronics to manufacture camera modules used in mobile phones, automobiles, security and defence industry etc.

Syska Group has 49 percent stake in the JV, Biometronic has 41 percent stake and the rest 10 percent stake is with Suyin Optronics.

The company expects the first phase to complete by next three-four years, Syska Group Director Rajesh Uttamchandani said.

Syska is eyeing the fast growing mobile handset market and smartphones (which use front and back camera) beside sectors such as automotive, drones, security systems, medical etc.

"We would invest $30 million (around Rs 200 crore) on the project and would have a revenue of around Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,800 crore when completed," said Biometronic Pte Promoter and Managing Director Prabhu Sridharan.

The plant would manufacture camera modules for mobile phones, automotive industry (rear view camera), medical, security industry (CCTV) and defense industry (Drones).

"It will have an installed production capacity of 5 million pieces per month and would be expanded to 10 million pieces per month. There are expansion plan to set up the first COB (chip-on-board) plant for image sensors with an installed capacity of 10 million pieces per month," Sridharan added.

"After mobile phones, automotives is going to be another biggest market for us followed by medical field where products such as endoscopy uses camera modules," he said. "We are developing one standard camera module, which could be used for any industry."

Besides catering the domestic market, which is the second largest mobile handset market globally, Syska is also looking for export potentials of camera module, Uttamchandani said.

Syska group has interests in segments which includes LED, personal care appliances, mobile accessories and wires and cables.