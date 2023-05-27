Sun Pharma offers to acquire remaining stake in Taro

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma has offered to acquire the shares it doesn't already own in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, in which it is a majority shareholder, for $38 apiece, the company said in a press release on May 27.

Sun Pharma currently owns a 78.48 percent stake in Taro.

Taro, whose shares are up 25 percent in after-hours trading on May 26, has formed a special committee to evaluate the offer.

According to the release, the $38 per share offer represents a 32 percent premium over Taro's closing price on May 25 and a 41.5 percent premium over the average closing price of the ordinary shares over the last 60 trading days.

The proposal is for an all-cash transaction to acquire all outstanding stock of Taro, such that following the transaction, Sun Pharma will own 100 percent of the stock.

A filing by Sun Pharma in the stock exchanges stated, "We envisage the Proposed Transaction to be consummated in the form of a reverse triangular merger under the Israeli Companies Law, 1999 ("ICL") and practice. In this context, Purchaser shall form a wholly owned subsidiary (the "SPV"), which shall enter into a merger agreement with Taro, with the SPV merging with and into Taro and Taro surviving the merger transaction. Consequently, Taro shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of Purchaser and be de-listed from NYSE."

It add, "As this is a common practice in Israel, we believe that such transaction structure would benefit all stakeholders of Taro and may be performed in a swift and certain manner."

The final approval of the transaction will be subject to various conditions, including final approval of transaction terms by Sun Pharma's management and Board of Directors; execution and delivery of binding contractual documentation to the satisfaction of all parties; approval of all the governing bodies, including the shareholders of Taro in accordance with Section 270(4) and 275 of the ICL; receipt of any third-party approvals, if needed; and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including from any relevant Anti-Trust Authorities to the extent required.

