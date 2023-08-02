Subscribe to SBFC Finance: LKP Research

LKP Research IPO report on SBFC Finance
SBFC FINANCE LTD is a systemically important, non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (“NBFC-ND-SI”) offering Secured MSME Loans and Loans against Gold, with a majority of the borrowers being entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed individuals, salaried and working class individuals. Among MSME-focused NBFCs in India, the company has one of the highest assets under management (“AUM”) growth, at a CAGR of 44% in the period from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2023. The company has also witnessed healthy disbursement growth, at a CAGR of 40% between Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2023. As of June 20, 2023, approximately only 16.9 million MSMEs have registered on UDYAM, of the estimated 70 million MSMEs in India, leaving a large number of MSMEs without access to organised finance owing to their unregistered status.
Valuation and Outlook
At higher price band (Rs57), the stock is valued at 2.4(x) P/BVPS with current book value per share of Rs23. Factoring the superlative return ratio, FY23 ROA of ~3% and further improvement post fund raise; we believe that SBFC Finance Limited is worth subscribing. Thus we recommend SUBSCRIBE.
For all IPO report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!