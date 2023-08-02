English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Subscribe to SBFC Finance: LKP Research

    LKP Research has come out with its report on SBFC Finance. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the ipo in its research report as on August 02 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 02, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    LKP Research IPO report on SBFC Finance

    SBFC FINANCE LTD is a systemically important, non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (“NBFC-ND-SI”) offering Secured MSME Loans and Loans against Gold, with a majority of the borrowers being entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed individuals, salaried and working class individuals. Among MSME-focused NBFCs in India, the company has one of the highest assets under management (“AUM”) growth, at a CAGR of 44% in the period from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2023. The company has also witnessed healthy disbursement growth, at a CAGR of 40% between Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2023. As of June 20, 2023, approximately only 16.9 million MSMEs have registered on UDYAM, of the estimated 70 million MSMEs in India, leaving a large number of MSMEs without access to organised finance owing to their unregistered status.

    Valuation and Outlook

    At higher price band (Rs57), the stock is valued at 2.4(x) P/BVPS with current book value per share of Rs23. Factoring the superlative return ratio, FY23 ROA of ~3% and further improvement post fund raise; we believe that SBFC Finance Limited is worth subscribing. Thus we recommend SUBSCRIBE.

    For all IPO report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    02082023 - SBFC FINANCE -IPO - Lkp

    Broker Research
    Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #LKP Research #SBFC Finance #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 09:34 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!