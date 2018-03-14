App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Shasun gets USFDA nod for HIV treatment drug

The approval granted to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Efavirenz tablets of 600 mg strength, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Strides Shasun today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Efavirenz tablet used for treatment of HIV Type-1 infected adults and adolescents.

The approval granted to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Efavirenz tablets of 600 mg strength, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Strides is launching the product immediately," it said, adding, it was only the second generic company to get the approval for the product under the para IV route giving it marketing exclusivity.

Efavirenz tablet is the generic version of Sustiva tablets of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

The product will be manufactured at the company's oral dosage facility at Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market, it added.

Citing IQVIA data, Strides said the US market for Efavirenz Tablets USP, 600 mg is approximately USD 115 million.

The company has 74 cumulative ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) filings with the USFDA, of which 44 ANDAs have been approved as of date and 30 are pending approval, the filing said.

tags #Business #Companies #HIV #Strides Shasun

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC