Top buy and sell ideas by Prakash Gaba, Mitesh Thakkar, Ashwani Gujral for short term

Indian market rose to fresh record highs for the third consecutive day in a row on December 19. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high above 41,700 for the first time while the Nifty50 surpassed 12,250.

The action was seen in telecom, energy, auto, IT, and oil & stocks while profit-taking was seen in capital goods, realty, and banking stocks.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Escorts with stop loss at Rs 615 and target of Rs 650

Buy Jindal Steel and Power with a stop loss of Rs 149, target of Rs 162

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,510 and target of Rs 1,565

Buy SRF with stop loss at Rs 3,300 and target of Rs 3,500

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 456 and target of Rs 482

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,334 and target of Rs 2,430

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,503 and target of Rs 1,575

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Jindal Steel and Power with a stop loss of Rs 150, target of Rs 162

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 22,000, target of Rs 23,200

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 445, target of Rs 470

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 622, target of Rs 640

Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 570, target of Rs 605