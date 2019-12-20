Top buy and sell ideas by Prakash Gaba, Mitesh Thakkar, Ashwani Gujral for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 445 and target of Rs 470.
Indian market rose to fresh record highs for the third consecutive day in a row on December 19. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high above 41,700 for the first time while the Nifty50 surpassed 12,250.
The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 41,719 while the Nifty50 rose to a lifetime high of 12,268.
The action was seen in telecom, energy, auto, IT, and oil & stocks while profit-taking was seen in capital goods, realty, and banking stocks.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Escorts with stop loss at Rs 615 and target of Rs 650
Buy Jindal Steel and Power with a stop loss of Rs 149, target of Rs 162
Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,510 and target of Rs 1,565
Buy SRF with stop loss at Rs 3,300 and target of Rs 3,500
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 456 and target of Rs 482
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,334 and target of Rs 2,430
Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,503 and target of Rs 1,575
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Jindal Steel and Power with a stop loss of Rs 150, target of Rs 162
Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 22,000, target of Rs 23,200
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 445, target of Rs 470
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 622, target of Rs 640
Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 570, target of Rs 605Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.