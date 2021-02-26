English
Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Yogesh Mehta for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 876, target at Rs 835 and Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 165.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 289 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 630.73 points or 1.24 percent at 50408.58, and the Nifty fell 211.40 points or 1.4 percent at 14886.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 876, target at Rs 835

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 165

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 103.5, target at Rs 112

Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 415, target at Rs 393

Yogesh Mehta of Yield Maximisers

Buy Reliance Industries Futures with a stop loss of Rs 2,095, target at Rs 2,200

Buy Tata Steel Futures with a stop loss of Rs 715, target at Rs 795

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
