Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Yogesh Mehta for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,349, target at Rs 1,395 and HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 960, target at Rs 1,000.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 92 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 348.66 points or 0.68 percent at 51374.14, and the Nifty jumped 129.80 points or 0.86 percent at 15228.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,349, target at Rs 1,395

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 960, target at Rs 1,000

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,549, target at Rs 1,595

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,380

Yogesh Mehta of Yield Maximisers

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,165, target at Rs 2,240

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 645

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 960, target at Rs 1,010

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Mar 10, 2021 09:04 am

