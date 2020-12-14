PlusFinancial Times
Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, Rahul Mohindar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 188.50, target at Rs 202 and Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 545, target at Rs 570.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2020 / 11:22 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 68.64 points or 0.15 percent at 46167.65, and the Nifty added 55.20 points or 0.41 percent at 13569.10.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,172, target at Rs 1,233

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,493, target at Rs 2,569

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 445, target at Rs 476

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,887, target at Rs 1,978

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 188.50, target at Rs 202

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 545, target at Rs 570

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 406, target at Rs 430

Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 518, target at Rs 550

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,775, target at Rs 5,000

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 98

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 609, target at Rs 640

Buy Fortis Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 145, target at Rs 162

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Dec 14, 2020 09:05 am

