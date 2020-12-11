PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar, Jai Bala for short term

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com suggests buying GSPL with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 258 and Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,070.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:17 PM IST

At open the Sensex is up 187.46 points or 0.41 percent at 46147.34, and the Nifty added 58.50 points or 0.43 percent at 13536.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 929, target at Rs 970

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss below Rs 1,624, target at Rs 1,700

Close

Related stories

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 717, target at Rs 750

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss below Rs 650, target at Rs 680

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy GSPL with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 258

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,070

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 478

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 850

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,485

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,770, target at Rs 4,855

Sell InterGlobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,567

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Dec 11, 2020 09:25 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.