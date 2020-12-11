Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar, Jai Bala for short term

At open the Sensex is up 187.46 points or 0.41 percent at 46147.34, and the Nifty added 58.50 points or 0.43 percent at 13536.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 929, target at Rs 970

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss below Rs 1,624, target at Rs 1,700

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 717, target at Rs 750

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss below Rs 650, target at Rs 680

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy GSPL with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 258

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,070

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 478

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 850

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,485

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,770, target at Rs 4,855

Sell InterGlobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,567

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​