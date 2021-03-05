English
Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 3,066, target at Rs 2,970 and ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 485, target at Rs 510.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 111 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 245.37 points or 0.48 percent at 50600.71, and the Nifty shed 43.50 points or 0.29 percent at 15037.30.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 3,066, target at Rs 2,970

Close

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 485, target at Rs 510

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 342, target at Rs 321

Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss of Rs 27,980, target at Rs 29,400

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 375

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,610, target at Rs 2,490

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,135, target at Rs 2,260

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 5, 2021 09:08 am

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

