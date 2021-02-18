MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 82.9, target at Rs 87.5 and Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 136.5, target at Rs 145.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 51 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 82.9, target at Rs 87.5

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 136.5, target at Rs 145

Close

Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 40.5, target at Rs 45

Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,583, target at Rs 2,480

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 139, target at Rs 129

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 682, target at Rs 717

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,130

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Feb 18, 2021 08:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.