Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 51 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 82.9, target at Rs 87.5

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 136.5, target at Rs 145

Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 40.5, target at Rs 45

Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,583, target at Rs 2,480

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 139, target at Rs 129

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 682, target at Rs 717

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,130

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​