Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 60 points gain.In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 173.99 points or 0.4 percent at 44056.24, and the Nifty added 82 points or 0.64 percent at 12941.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,346, target at Rs 1,400
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,690, target at Rs 4,800
Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 1,175
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,600, target at Rs 2,675
Buy ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 332, target at Rs 342
Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 95
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 144
Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 181
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 478, target at Rs 495
Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 95, target at Rs 104
Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,190, target at Rs 18,000
Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 40, target at Rs 43Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.