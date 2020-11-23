PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 478, target at Rs 495 and GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 95, target at Rs 104.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 60 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 173.99 points or 0.4 percent at 44056.24, and the Nifty added 82 points or 0.64 percent at 12941.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,346, target at Rs 1,400

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,690, target at Rs 4,800

Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 1,175

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,600, target at Rs 2,675

Buy ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 332, target at Rs 342

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 95

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 144

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 181

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 478, target at Rs 495

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 95, target at Rs 104

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,190, target at Rs 18,000

Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 40, target at Rs 43

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 09:04 am

