Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note after eight straight days of gains. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 50 points loss.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,300
Buy Laurus Labs with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 292
Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 214
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,420
Buy Amber Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,950
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 379, target at Rs 425
Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,031, target at Rs 1,107
Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,347, target at Rs 1,423
Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 318, target at Rs 287
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 797, target at Rs 840
Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 1,940
Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 89.5, target at Rs 98
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 460
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.