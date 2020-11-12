Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note after eight straight days of gains. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 50 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,300

Buy Laurus Labs with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 292

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 214

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,420

Buy Amber Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,950

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 379, target at Rs 425

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,031, target at Rs 1,107

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,347, target at Rs 1,423

Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 318, target at Rs 287

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 797, target at Rs 840

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 1,940

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 89.5, target at Rs 98

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 460

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​