Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 6,850 and GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 88.4, target at Rs 95.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 60 points gain.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 382.43 points or 0.88 percent at 43660.08, and the Nifty gained 84.10 points or 0.67 percent at 12715.20.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,075
Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 331
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 535
Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 204, target at Rs 221
Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 88, target at Rs 96
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 317, target at Rs 329
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 855
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,620, target at Rs 4,850
Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 322
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 6,850
Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 88.4, target at Rs 95
Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 630
Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,465, target at Rs 2,360Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.