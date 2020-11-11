Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 60 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 382.43 points or 0.88 percent at 43660.08, and the Nifty gained 84.10 points or 0.67 percent at 12715.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,075

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 331

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 535

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 204, target at Rs 221

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 88, target at Rs 96

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 317, target at Rs 329

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 855

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,620, target at Rs 4,850

Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 322

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 6,850

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 88.4, target at Rs 95

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 630

Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,465, target at Rs 2,360

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​