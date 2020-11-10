172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitessh-thakkar-for-short-term-78-6095651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 109

Need 13 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 494 and IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 32.2, target at Rs 34.5.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green amid hopes of coronavirus vaccine. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 114 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 316.80 points or 0.74 percent at 42914.23, and the Nifty jumped  171 points or 1.37 percent at 12632.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

related news

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,470, target at Rs 1,550

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,220, target at Rs 1,300

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,420

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 322, target at Rs 342

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 206

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,442, target at Rs 1,593

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 494

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 32.2, target at Rs 34.5

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,130, target at Rs 17,800

Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 28, target at Rs 30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.