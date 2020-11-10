Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green amid hopes of coronavirus vaccine. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 114 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 316.80 points or 0.74 percent at 42914.23, and the Nifty jumped 171 points or 1.37 percent at 12632.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,470, target at Rs 1,550

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,220, target at Rs 1,300

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,420

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 322, target at Rs 342

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 206

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,442, target at Rs 1,593

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 494

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 32.2, target at Rs 34.5

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,130, target at Rs 17,800

Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 28, target at Rs 30

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​