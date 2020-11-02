Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,645, target at Rs 2,690 and Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 34 points gain.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 266.31 points or 0.67% at 39880.38, and the Nifty added 55 points or 0.47% at 11697.40.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 465
Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 183, target at Rs 197
Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 760, target at Rs 785
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 415
Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,050, target at Rs 6,800
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,645, target at Rs 2,690
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 404, target at Rs 416
Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,205, target at Rs 2,140
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 147
Sell Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 678, target at Rs 640
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,009, target at Rs 1,100
Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 184, target at Rs 195
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.