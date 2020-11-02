Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 34 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 266.31 points or 0.67% at 39880.38, and the Nifty added 55 points or 0.47% at 11697.40.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: