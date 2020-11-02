172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitessh-thakkar-for-short-term-76-6048711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,645, target at Rs 2,690 and Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 34 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 266.31 points or 0.67% at 39880.38, and the Nifty added 55 points or 0.47% at 11697.40.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 465

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 183, target at Rs 197

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 760, target at Rs 785

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 415

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,050, target at Rs 6,800

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,645, target at Rs 2,690

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,160

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 404, target at Rs 416

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,205, target at Rs 2,140

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 147

Sell Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 678, target at Rs 640

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,009, target at Rs 1,100

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 184, target at Rs 195

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 09:11 am

