Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 56 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 376, target at Rs 394
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 482
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 518, target at Rs 536
Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,035, target at Rs 1,080
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 810, target at Rs 840
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,220
Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 470
Sell Container Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 342
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 428
Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 545
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 391, target at Rs 371
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 302, target at Rs 323
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.