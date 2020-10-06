172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitessh-thakkar-for-short-term-72-5927231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 428 and Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 545.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 56 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 376, target at Rs 394

related news

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 482

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 518, target at Rs 536

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,035, target at Rs 1,080

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 810, target at Rs 840

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,220

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 470

Sell Container Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 342

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 428

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 545

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 391, target at Rs 371

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 302, target at Rs 323

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.