you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,420 and Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 990.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices ended in the green for the third day in a row on April 29 with Sensex closing the session with a gain of 606 points and Nifty settling 172 points higher at 9,553.35.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,430.52, followed by 9,307.68. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,638.02 and 9,722.68.

The Nifty Bank closed 2.03 percent up at 21,090.20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,539.87, followed by 19,989.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,494.37 and 21,898.53.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 124

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 302

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 86, target at Rs 98

Sell Asian Paints a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,740

Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,180

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 660, target of Rs 695

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 270, target of Rs 300

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 610, target of Rs 640

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 177, target of Rs 190

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,420

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 990

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 87, target at Rs 94

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 177, target at Rs 190

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 09:22 am

