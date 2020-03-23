Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The BSE Sensex and Nifty cracked more than 12 percent, the biggest weekly loss since October 2008, the height of the global financial crisis.

Experts feel the regulator's measures may support the market from free-fall, but the sentiment is so dire across the globe due to COVID-19, that the weakness and volatility are likely to continue till the virus spread gets arrested.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,321.43, followed by 7,897.42. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,026.23 and 9,307.02.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,413.54 followed by 18,509.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,073.14 and 21,828.67.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 900, target of Rs 780

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 455, target of Rs 400

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 380

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 262, target of Rs 230

Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1820, target of Rs 1760

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Reliance Industries with stop loss at Rs 950 and target of Rs 1050

Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 2000 and target of Rs 2100

Buy ICICI Prudential with stop loss at Rs 280 and target of Rs 325

Buy Lsrsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 800 and target of Rs 910

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2072 for target of Rs 1990

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5200 for target of Rs 4800

Sell PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18300 for target of Rs 17000

Sell Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 572 for target of Rs 535

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​