you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advises selling Bharti Infratel with a target of Rs 201.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Samvat 2076 began on a positive note for the Indian market as equity barometer Sensex and Nifty logged healthy gains on Muhurat trading on October 27.

The Nifty index managed to reclaim 11,600 levels on the Muhurat trading day which is a positive sign. The rally was broad-based and experts say that there is a visible turnaround in sentiments.

The Sensex closed 192 points, or 0.49 percent higher at 39,250.20 with 19 stocks in the green, while the Nifty closed 43 points, or 0.37 percent, up at 11,627.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Avenue Supermart with stop loss at Rs 1,900 and target of Rs 1,965

Buy TVS Motor with stop loss at Rs 450 and target of Rs 485

Buy ICICI Prudential with stop loss at Rs 478 and target of Rs 500

Buy HDFC Asset Management with stop loss at Rs 3,000 and target of Rs 3,150

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with stop loss at Rs 1,500 and target of Rs 1,610

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas with stop loss at Rs 972 and target of Rs 1,010

Buy Tata Motors DVR with stop loss at Rs 62.9 and target of Rs 73

Buy Pfizer with stop loss at Rs 3,630 and target of Rs 4,100

Sell Ujjivan Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 282 and target of Rs 264

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Castrol with stop loss at Rs 143 and target of Rs 175

Buy Mahanagar Gas with stop loss at Rs 950 and target of Rs 1,025

Buy NIIT Technologies with stop loss at Rs 1,450 and target of Rs 1,600

Sell Bharti Infratel with stop loss at Rs 216 and target of Rs 201

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 08:37 am

