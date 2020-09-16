172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-138-5845701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,480 and Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 456, target at Rs 534.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is trading on a positive note with Sensex up 68.62 points or 0.18 percent at 39112.97, and the Nifty gained 23.20 points or 0.2 percent at 11545.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Godrej Agrovet with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 515

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 116, target at Rs 128

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 628, target at Rs 650

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 196

Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,350, target at Rs 2,280

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,480

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 456, target at Rs 534

Buy HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 767, target at Rs 843

Sell ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 390

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 805

Sell ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 433, target at Rs 415

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 414, target at Rs 435

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 525

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 09:49 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.