Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is trading on a positive note with Sensex up 68.62 points or 0.18 percent at 39112.97, and the Nifty gained 23.20 points or 0.2 percent at 11545.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Godrej Agrovet with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 515
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 116, target at Rs 128
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 628, target at Rs 650
Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 196
Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,350, target at Rs 2,280
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,480
Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 456, target at Rs 534
Buy HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 767, target at Rs 843
Sell ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 390
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 805
Sell ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 433, target at Rs 415
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 414, target at Rs 435
Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 525
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.