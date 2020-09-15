Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market has opened in the green with Sensex is up 172.75 points or 0.45% at 38929.38, and the Nifty gaining 47 points or 0.41% at 11487.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com Close

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 508, target at Rs 530

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 775, target at Rs 835

Buy Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 180

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,460, target at Rs 3,380

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 1,026

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,215, target at Rs 1,291

Buy InterGlobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,273, target at Rs 1,423

Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 164

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,685

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 965, target at Rs 1,005

Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 470

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 177

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​