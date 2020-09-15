Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying UPL with a stop loss of Rs 508, target at Rs 530 and Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 775, target at Rs 835.
The Indian stock market has opened in the green with Sensex is up 172.75 points or 0.45% at 38929.38, and the Nifty gaining 47 points or 0.41% at 11487.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 508, target at Rs 530
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 775, target at Rs 835
Buy Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 180
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,460, target at Rs 3,380
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 1,026
Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,215, target at Rs 1,291
Buy InterGlobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,273, target at Rs 1,423
Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 164
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,685
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 965, target at Rs 1,005
Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 470
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 177Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.