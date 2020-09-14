Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 528 and Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 960.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive Asian cues as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,320
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,960, target at Rs 3,050
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,420
Buy Manapurram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 152, target at Rs 168
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340
Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 528
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 960
Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 455
Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 130, target at Rs 114
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 306.50, target at Rs 323
Buy Coforge Limited with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,200
Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 900
Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 158.50, target at Rs 150Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.