Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive Asian cues as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,320

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,960, target at Rs 3,050

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,420

Buy Manapurram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 152, target at Rs 168

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 528

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 960

Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 455

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 130, target at Rs 114

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 306.50, target at Rs 323

Buy Coforge Limited with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,200

Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 900

Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 158.50, target at Rs 150

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​