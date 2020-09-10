Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 546, target at Rs 592 and Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,146, target at Rs 1,297.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat amid Indo-China boeder tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 16 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Prestige Estate with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 225
Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 436, target at Rs 420
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,450, target at Rs 3,375
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 445
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 546, target at Rs 592
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,146, target at Rs 1,297
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 903, target at Rs 979
Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 204, target at Rs 173
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,115, target at Rs 5,800
Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,140, target at Rs 2,200
Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 644, target at Rs 666
Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 615
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.