Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat amid Indo-China boeder tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 16 points gain.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Prestige Estate with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 225

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 436, target at Rs 420

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,450, target at Rs 3,375

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 445

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 546, target at Rs 592

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,146, target at Rs 1,297

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 903, target at Rs 979

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 204, target at Rs 173

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,115, target at Rs 5,800

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,140, target at Rs 2,200

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 644, target at Rs 666

Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 615

