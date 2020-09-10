172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-135-5819871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 546, target at Rs 592 and Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,146, target at Rs 1,297.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat amid Indo-China boeder tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 16 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:


Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Prestige Estate with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 225

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 436, target at Rs 420

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,450, target at Rs 3,375

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 445

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 546, target at Rs 592

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,146, target at Rs 1,297

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 903, target at Rs 979

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 204, target at Rs 173

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,115, target at Rs 5,800

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,140, target at Rs 2,200

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 644, target at Rs 666

Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 615

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 08:56 am

