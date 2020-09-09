Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 50 points loss.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 40

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 134

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 184

Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 2,430, target at Rs 2,600

Buy Hexaware Tech with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 425

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 338

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 395, target at Rs 385

Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 122

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,320

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,115

Sell Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 84.2, target at Rs 79

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 529.50, target at Rs 556

Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 283, target at Rs 305

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​