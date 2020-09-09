Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 40 and Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 134.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 50 points loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 40
Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 134
Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 184
Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 2,430, target at Rs 2,600
Buy Hexaware Tech with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 425
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 338
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 395, target at Rs 385
Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 122
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,320
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,115
Sell Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 84.2, target at Rs 79
Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 529.50, target at Rs 556
Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 283, target at Rs 305Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.