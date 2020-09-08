Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open flat amid rising India-China border tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 17 points loss.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 245

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 620

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,400, target at Rs 4,550

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 590

Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 501, target at Rs 480

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 230

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,235

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,280

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 915, target at Rs 890

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,305, target at Rs 2,380

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,390, target at Rs 4,500

Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 150.5, target at Rs 140

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 367, target at Rs 388

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​