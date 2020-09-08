Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 230 and Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,235.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat amid rising India-China border tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 17 points loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 245
Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 620
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,400, target at Rs 4,550
Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 590
Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 501, target at Rs 480
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 230
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,235
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,280
Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 915, target at Rs 890
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,305, target at Rs 2,380
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,390, target at Rs 4,500
Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 150.5, target at Rs 140
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 367, target at Rs 388Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.