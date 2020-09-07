Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,170, target at Rs 1,210 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 203, target at Rs 213.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 23 points loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 440
Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 408
Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 306, target at Rs 344
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,000, target at Rs 7,250
Buy Jubilant Lifesciences with a stop loss of Rs 805, target at Rs 850
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 225
Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 462, target at Rs 480
Sell SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 845, target at Rs 825
Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target at Rs 82
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,170, target at Rs 1,210
Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,805, target at Rs 1,740
Sell PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18,850, target at Rs 17,800
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 203, target at Rs 213Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.