Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 23 points loss.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 440

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 408

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 306, target at Rs 344

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,000, target at Rs 7,250

Buy Jubilant Lifesciences with a stop loss of Rs 805, target at Rs 850

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 225

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 462, target at Rs 480

Sell SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 845, target at Rs 825

Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target at Rs 82

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,170, target at Rs 1,210

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,805, target at Rs 1,740

Sell PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18,850, target at Rs 17,800

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 203, target at Rs 213

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​