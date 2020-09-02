Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red despite strong global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 17 points loss.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 305

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 212, target at Rs 230

Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 120

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,953, target at Rs 2,034

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,222, target at Rs 3,313

Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,389, target at Rs 1,313

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,715

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 618, target at Rs 588

Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,975, target at Rs 3,800

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 129, target at Rs 138

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​