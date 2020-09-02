Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red despite strong global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 17 points loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 305
Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 212, target at Rs 230
Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 120
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,953, target at Rs 2,034
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,222, target at Rs 3,313
Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,389, target at Rs 1,313
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,715
Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 618, target at Rs 588
Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,975, target at Rs 3,800
Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 129, target at Rs 138