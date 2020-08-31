Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following strong Asian cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 58 points gain.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 112

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 49, target at Rs 56

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 425

Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 767, target at Rs 790

Buy Oberoi Realty with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 430

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,600, target at Rs 3,770

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 364

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 678, target at Rs 660

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 50.5, target at Rs 58

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 111, target at Rs 125

Buy Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 3,330, target at Rs 3,500

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 544, target at Rs 578

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​