Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910 and Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,600, target at Rs 3,770.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following strong Asian cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 58 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 112
Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 49, target at Rs 56
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 425
Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 767, target at Rs 790
Buy Oberoi Realty with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 430
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,600, target at Rs 3,770
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 364
Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 678, target at Rs 660
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 50.5, target at Rs 58
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 111, target at Rs 125
Buy Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 3,330, target at Rs 3,500
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 544, target at Rs 578Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.