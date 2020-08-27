172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-128-5761701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 595 and M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 137.50, target at Rs 154.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note after US markets closed on a positive note. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 18 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:


Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Endurance Tech with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 100

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 210

Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 123, target at Rs 138

Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 142

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target at Rs 1,226

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 495, target at Rs 506

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 940, target at Rs 965

Sell Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 862, target at Rs 840

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 406, target at Rs 430

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 235

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 595

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 137.50, target at Rs 154

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 08:59 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.