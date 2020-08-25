Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open flat despite US markets closing higher and Asian markets trading in the green. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 6 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,360, target at Rs 3,600

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,070, target at Rs 2,150

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 530

Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 112

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 30, target at Rs 36

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 118

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,034, target at Rs 1,094

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 307

Sell SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 843

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,445

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 373, target at Rs 395

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 580

Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,600

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​