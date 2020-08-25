Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,445 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 373, target at Rs 395.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat despite US markets closing higher and Asian markets trading in the green. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 6 points loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,360, target at Rs 3,600
Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,070, target at Rs 2,150
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 530
Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 112
Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 30, target at Rs 36
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 118
Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,034, target at Rs 1,094
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 307
Sell SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 843
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,445
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 373, target at Rs 395
Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 580
Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,600Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.