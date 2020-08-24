Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Federal Bank with a stop below Rs 54.9, target at Rs 59 and Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,028, target at Rs 1,075.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green with trends on SGX Nifty indicating a positive opening for the index in India with a 36 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 850
Buy Jubilant Lifesciences with a stop loss of Rs 810, target at Rs 875
Buy Power Grid Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 184, target at Rs 201
Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 1075
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,070, target at Rs 1,120
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 556, target at Rs 595
Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 36, target at Rs 52
Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 371, target at Rs 382
Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 670
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Federal Bank with a stop below Rs 54.9, target at Rs 59
Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,028, target at Rs 1,075
Buy PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 19,800, target at Rs 21,400
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 526, target at Rs 545Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.