Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green with trends on SGX Nifty indicating a positive opening for the index in India with a 36 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 850

Buy Jubilant Lifesciences with a stop loss of Rs 810, target at Rs 875

Buy Power Grid Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 184, target at Rs 201

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 1075

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,070, target at Rs 1,120

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 556, target at Rs 595

Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 36, target at Rs 52

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 371, target at Rs 382

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 670

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Federal Bank with a stop below Rs 54.9, target at Rs 59

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,028, target at Rs 1,075

Buy PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 19,800, target at Rs 21,400

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 526, target at Rs 545

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​