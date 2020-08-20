Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





The Indian stock market is expected to open gap-down following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 132-point loss.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 7,100

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 2,950

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 72

Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,100

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 178

Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 265, target at Rs 235

Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,610

Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,009, target at Rs 934

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 323.5, target at Rs 345

Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,525, target at Rs 15,950

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 81, target at Rs 76

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 98

