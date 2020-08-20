172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-124-5731731.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112 and Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 7,100.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open gap-down following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 132-point loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:


Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 7,100

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 2,950

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 72

Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,100

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 178

Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 265, target at Rs 235

Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,610

Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,009, target at Rs 934

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 323.5, target at Rs 345

Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,525, target at Rs 15,950

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 81, target at Rs 76

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 98

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:09 am

