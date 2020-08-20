Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112 and Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 7,100.
The Indian stock market is expected to open gap-down following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 132-point loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 7,100
Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 2,950
Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 72
Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,100
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 178
Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 265, target at Rs 235
Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,610
Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,009, target at Rs 934
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 323.5, target at Rs 345
Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,525, target at Rs 15,950
Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 81, target at Rs 76
Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 98Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.